Uber announced that it has partnered with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to enable the purchase of Public Transport tickets within the app. The ride-hailing service will now allow its users in Delhi to book tickets of the Delhi Metro transport from its app across 210 stations.

As reported by the Indian Express, the feature doesn’t stop at offering only Delhi Metro tickets. It allows users to hire either an Uber Cab, Auto or Moto to their nearest Metro station, and then use the Metro option to pay for their ticket for the next leg of the journey. This makes it seamless without having to bother about booking or hailing transport to or from the station.

The app will display all the options including Public Transport. Users can then plan their journey based on the options presented for the fastest and cheapest route. It will show real-time schedule and departure times of public transport that includes Metro as well.

There are future plans to better integrate Metro rail into Uber by constructing pick-up and drop-off areas for Uber Go, Pool, Moto, Auto, and Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles (WAV), in ‘model Metro stations’, similar to airports.

