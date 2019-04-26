Friday, April 26, 2019Back to
Uber Technologies to unveil IPO terms on Friday: sources

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc will announce a price range on Friday for its initial public offering (IPO) of between $44 and $50 per share, raising between $8 billion and $9 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Some Uber insiders will also sell their own shares in the IPO, the sources added. Reuters reported earlier this month that all the Uber shares sold in the IPO could be worth around $10 billion

ReutersApr 26, 2019

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc will announce a price range on Friday for its initial public offering (IPO) of between $44 and $50 per share, raising between $8 billion and $9 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Some Uber insiders will also sell their own shares in the IPO, the sources added. Reuters reported earlier this month that all the Uber shares sold in the IPO could be worth around $10 billion.

Uber also plans to unveil on Friday its last sale of stock as a private company, the sources said. The identity of the investor involved in the private placement could not immediately be learned.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Uber declined to comment.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)

