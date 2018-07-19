Thursday, July 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 19 July, 2018 12:41 IST

Uber Technologies appoints new chief privacy officer and data protection officer

Uber has appointed Ruby Zefo as chief privacy officer and Simon Hania as data protection officer.

Uber Technologies Inc appointed Ruby Zefo as chief privacy officer and Simon Hania as data protection officer, a company spokeswoman told Reuters on 18 July.

A man exits the Uber offices in Queens, New York.

A man exits the Uber offices in Queens, New York.

The ride-hailing company has had a rough history when it comes to protecting driver and passenger data, even while it gears up for a public listing next year.

Hackers previously stole information about Uber drivers and the company acknowledged in 2014 that its employees had used a software tool called “God View” to track passengers.

Zefo, who will start in her new job from 6 August, joins Uber from Intel Corp where she was chief privacy & security counsel.

Hania joins from Dutch digital mapping company TomTom NV, where he was vice president of privacy & security.

tags


latest videos

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

also see

discrimination

Uber being investigated for alleged gender discrimination on grounds of pay

Jul 17, 2018

NewsTracker

Uber executive Liane Hornsey resigns following allegations of racial discrimination made by anonymous group

Jul 11, 2018

Uber Updates

Uber to roll-out new tools to make pickups efficient for both riders and drivers

Jul 16, 2018

Uber

Uber CPO resigns after an enquiry into how she handled racial discrimination

Jul 11, 2018

Digital Divide

Gender-based digital divide could affect job opportunities for women: Study

Jul 11, 2018

Flying Taxi

Rolls-Royce developing technology for flying taxis, on the look out for partners

Jul 16, 2018

science

Agriculture

Plants may soon create own fertiliser by using atmospheric nitrogen: Study

Jul 18, 2018

Conservation

Ninth rhino dies after failed attempt to move to a new reserve in Kenya

Jul 18, 2018

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018