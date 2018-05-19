Uber submitted an appeal on Friday against the decision by the southern coastal English city of Brighton to strip the taxi app of its licence for not being “fit and proper” over data concerns and the use of drivers from outside the area.

“We have today filed our appeal at Brighton Magistrates’ Court,” an Uber spokesman said. “We want to continue providing more choice and competition for both private hire drivers and passengers in the city.”

The Silicon Valley firm is also battling to keep its cars on the streets of London after losing its licence in the British capital, its most important European market.

Uber drivers licensed in Brighton can continue to operate in the city until the appeals process is exhausted.