Wednesday, October 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Uber says will not share electric bike rider data with Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc said it would not share real-time location data of its electric bike riders with the city of Los Angeles, saying it would violate their privacy.


ReutersOct 30, 2019 02:16:33 IST

Uber says will not share electric bike rider data with Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc said it would not share real-time location data of its electric bike riders with the city of Los Angeles, saying it would violate their privacy.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) had sought the data and has threatened to suspend the company's license to operate the electric bike service, Jump, unless it complies with its request.

Uber also said it is filing a lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court to seek a temporary restraining order against the suspension of its license.

"We believe that LADOT's requirements to share sensitive on-trip data compromises our customers' expectations of data privacy and security. Therefore, we had no choice but to pursue a legal challenge," the ride-hailing company said.

Uber bought Jump, which allows electric bikes to be rented through the Uber app, in April last year.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

Newstracker

Aramco listing was delayed to rope in anchor investors - sources

Oct 23, 2019
Aramco listing was delayed to rope in anchor investors - sources
Investor revolt torpedoes Swiss Sunrise's $6.4 billion Liberty Global deal

Newstracker

Investor revolt torpedoes Swiss Sunrise's $6.4 billion Liberty Global deal

Oct 23, 2019
Fiat Chrysler to build new battery hub in Turin

Newstracker

Fiat Chrysler to build new battery hub in Turin

Oct 23, 2019
Verizon to offer free subscription of Disney+ for some customers

Newstracker

Verizon to offer free subscription of Disney+ for some customers

Oct 23, 2019
McDonald's misses profit target as competition delivers breakfast, plant burgers

Newstracker

McDonald's misses profit target as competition delivers breakfast, plant burgers

Oct 23, 2019
Air taxi startup Lilium expands production as prototype exceeds 100 km/h

Newstracker

Air taxi startup Lilium expands production as prototype exceeds 100 km/h

Oct 23, 2019

science

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019