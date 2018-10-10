Wednesday, October 10, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 10 October, 2018 20:10 IST

Uber rolls out 'Movement' for Bengaluru, for data on traffic pattern, travel time

Uber's Movement' is a free urban planning tool with data on traffic patterns and travel times.

After successful launches in Delhi and Mumbai, US-based ride-sharing giant Uber on 10 October rolled out 'Movement' for Bengaluru.

'Movement' is a free urban planning tool accessible through movement.uber.com.

It allows people access to data on traffic patterns and travel times for any time-period and across all possible lengths of the city.

Representational Image

"Through sustained efforts by our mapping team, we have been able to gather large amounts of traffic and congestion data for Bengaluru," Christian Freese, Uber spokesperson, said in a statement.

"We are excited to launch this platform and its benefits for Bengalureans to encourage better infrastructure, city planning and data driven policy solutions that will utilize technology to make the city more efficient," Freese added.

