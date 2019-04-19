Friday, April 19, 2019Back to
Uber releases new safety features after college student's murder due to fake ride

The features are live in Columbia and South Carolina and will roll out across the US within few days.

Nandini YadavApr 19, 2019 11:38:16 IST

Uber Technologies Inc said it was rolling out new safety features to help riders avoid fake rideshare drivers, two weeks after the murder of a college student who got into her killer’s car mistakenly believing it was her ride.

The features include steps to identify the right car and push notification to remind riders of the “Check Your Ride” steps just before their car arrives, the ride-hailing company said in a blog on Thursday.

The features are now live in Columbia and South Carolina and will roll out across the United States within a ufew days.

Uber releases new safety features after college students murder due to fake ride

Uber's logo is displayed on a mobile phone. Reuters

The 21-year old victim Samantha Josephson was a South Carolina university student.

Uber had in July 2017 launched a public awareness campaign against scams and how riders can avoid getting into the wrong car, suggesting that they check the app to ensure that the car matches the one that they booked.

The company is also planning to launch a new tool for universities to provide service for students at odd hours when other options are limited. The pilot program will start with the University of South Carolina, while other universities can get themselves enrolled.

“We’re also launching an awareness campaign on social media, and we’re placing ads in college newspapers and on billboards near entertainment districts across the country to educate students about these steps,” Uber said.

