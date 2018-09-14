Friday, September 14, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 14 September, 2018

Uber redesigns logo using company name instead of a graphic, changes coming to app

Uber has adopted a wordmark version against the logo that it redesigned two years ago.

Uber had redesigned its logo back in 2016, replacing the U with a graphical image. The Uber logo got rid of the serif font and the app to looked much more organised and intuitive. Cut to 2018, Uber has quietly redesigned its logo once again.

New Uber logo.

This time around, Uber has done away with the logo entirely in favor of a new wordmark version that simply uses the company’s name. Along with that, Uber has also redesigned its mobile app. And as AdWeek points out, the company has also changed its mission statement from, “Make transportation as reliable as running water, everywhere, for everyone” to “We ignite opportunity by setting the world in motion.”

via GIPHY

Reportedly, Uber decided to drop the previous logo because consumers weren’t regularly connecting it with the company, for some reason.

“We’re excited to unveil a new, simplified logo for the Uber app that brings back the U, is easily recognisable, and is scalable across the 660 plus cities we serve,” a spokesperson for Uber said in a statement.

You will start seeing the new logo on Uber and Uber Eats starting today, most users have already received the redesign. At the moment, you will only get a notification of the new logo. Inside the app is pretty much the same as the older one. Uber says it will be rolling out some more changes to its design language over the next few months.

