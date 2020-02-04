Tuesday, February 04, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Uber ready to take dispute with Colombia to international arbitration -regional manager

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Uber has told the Colombian government it is considering taking its dispute with the Andean country to international arbitration, the company's general manager for Latin America told Reuters on Monday.


ReutersFeb 04, 2020 01:15:51 IST

Uber ready to take dispute with Colombia to international arbitration -regional manager

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Uber has told the Colombian government it is considering taking its dispute with the Andean country to international arbitration, the company's general manager for Latin America told Reuters on Monday.

Citing violation of a trade deal with the United States for escalating the dispute, the ride-hailing firm said its initial calculations suggest damages from suspending its service in Colombia will exceed $250 million (192.3 million pounds).

Uber departed Colombia on Friday after a court in December ruled the company had violated competition rules and ordered it to cease operating. Prior to its departure, Uber said it had 2.3 million active users in Latin America's fourth-largest economy, as well as 88,000 drivers.

"We are considering this option as well as other legal recourses (in Colombia)," Uber's George Gordon said in a telephone interview.

He said Uber wants to return to Colombia but added that it was up to the government to find an outcome.

"We want to come back but it is a question of when and how," he said. "When? As soon as possible. How? That is up to the government. They could resolve it today if they wanted."

At Davos, President Ivan Duque told Reuters technology companies were welcome in Colombia, but said they had to operate on a level playing field.

In a statement, the company said Colombia's decision constituted censorship that went against freedom of expression online and internet neutrality, saying it had been unfairly treated.

"In contrast to the measures taken against Uber, other companies from Colombia and elsewhere have not been subject to the same treatment and continue operating in the country," Uber said. "This will allow our competitors to grow their market share in Colombia at Uber's expense."

Uber said Colombia's actions had failed to provide it with the same favorable treatment it grants other companies and that it had breached its obligations to U.S investors under the trade accord.

While it proceeds with the options available to it, Uber said its clear preference is to find a quick and friendly solution to the dispute.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Additional reporting and writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Franklin Paul and Dan Grebler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Honda recalling 2.7 million North American vehicles for new air bag inflator defect

Jan 22, 2020
Honda recalling 2.7 million North American vehicles for new air bag inflator defect
Honda recalling 2.4 million U.S. vehicles for new air bag inflator defect

Newstracker

Honda recalling 2.4 million U.S. vehicles for new air bag inflator defect

Jan 22, 2020
Canada PM wants USMCA deal ratified quickly, opposition says not so fast

Newstracker

Canada PM wants USMCA deal ratified quickly, opposition says not so fast

Jan 22, 2020
Netflix subscriber growth beats Wall Street estimate as market leader faces Disney

Newstracker

Netflix subscriber growth beats Wall Street estimate as market leader faces Disney

Jan 22, 2020
Wall Street falls as China virus reaches the U.S.

Newstracker

Wall Street falls as China virus reaches the U.S.

Jan 22, 2020
IBM forecasts full-year profit above estimates on cloud growth

Newstracker

IBM forecasts full-year profit above estimates on cloud growth

Jan 22, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019