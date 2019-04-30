Tuesday, April 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Uber quizzed on growth at IPO roadshow in London

By Clara Denina and Simon Jessop LONDON (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi sought to persuade money managers in London that the loss-making ride hailing firm's growth plans justified a valuation of up to $91.5 billion in an initial public offering (IPO). In the ballroom at Claridge's, the five-star hotel in London's wealthy Mayfair district, over 100 investors listened on Monday to Khosrowshahi and Chief Financial Officer Nelson Chai talk about the company's plans to expand their food delivery business and venture into other new business areas like shopping

ReutersApr 30, 2019 03:06:06 IST

Uber quizzed on growth at IPO roadshow in London

By Clara Denina and Simon Jessop

LONDON (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi sought to persuade money managers in London that the loss-making ride hailing firm's growth plans justified a valuation of up to $91.5 billion in an initial public offering (IPO).

In the ballroom at Claridge's, the five-star hotel in London's wealthy Mayfair district, over 100 investors listened on Monday to Khosrowshahi and Chief Financial Officer Nelson Chai talk about the company's plans to expand their food delivery business and venture into other new business areas like shopping.

Uber is trying to show investors that it can shift from being simply a ride-hailing service to a technology platform for services ranging from delivering groceries and take-away meals to organising freight transportation.

"While they didn't call themselves Amazon, they made several references to their platform and how they intend to build that out," said one investor who attended the hour-long presentation but declined to be named.

Uber reported on Friday it was aiming for a valuation of between $80.5 billion and $91.5 billion, less than the $120 billion investment bankers told the company last year it could fetch.

It also disclosed it suffered a loss of around $1 billion on sales of roughly $3 billion in the first quarter of 2019.

Uber has cautioned in its IPO filing that it may never make a profit and some investors at the roadshow said the ride-hailing industry faces hurdles such as increased regulation and local minimum wages that could hamper profitability.

"It's going to be much more difficult and cumbersome to extract profitability," said another investor who attended the roadshow. Uber's lower valuation target follows the poor performance of smaller rival Lyft Inc, whose shares are down around 20 percent from when the company listed last month.

Lyft was the first U.S. ride-hailing company to go public and one challenge investors grappled with was how to value a company with no clear peer.

The second investor who attended the Uber roadshow said people should look at the airline industry, as opposed to other technology companies, when assessing Uber's business model.

"If you think about airlines, there's a lot of barriers to entry and there are capital intensive barriers, but ultimately airlines are not massively profitable," the investor said.

A spokesman for Uber declined to comment on the investor comments.

DISCREET CAMPAIGN

After widespread media coverage of Lyft's IPO marketing, Uber appears to be aiming for a more discreet roadshow.

Investors were not told the presentation's venue until around three hours before it began, and attendees all had to show government-issued identification before being granted admission with media firmly barred.

One investor, who declined to be named like the others, complained that the event was relatively brief, saying they did not have a chance to ask many questions.

A source working on the roadshow said the presentation - the only one for investors outside of the U.S. - lasted only around 10 minutes, with another 50 spent on questions and answers.

As well as growth and cost-control, several questions focused on the company's culture and business practices following a string of embarrassing scandals. Those have included sexual harassment allegations, a massive data breach that was concealed from regulators, use of illicit software to evade authorities and allegations of bribery overseas.

In London, the transport authority refused to renew Uber's licence in September 2017 citing safety concerns, though it was granted a 15-month probationary operating licence last June, telling a court it had improved its procedures.

"The CEO was very impressive and their governance is much better now, they've done so much in a short space of time," said the first investor. Khosrowshahi took the role in Aug. 2017, succeeding co-founder Travis Kalanick.

The Uber IPO, which is expected to price on May 9 according to people familiar with the matter, would rank as the largest in the United States since that of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd in 2014.

The Uber IPO is being led by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co and Bank Of America Merrill Lynch.

(Reporting by Clara Denina and Simon Jessop; Additional reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; Writing by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Keith Weir and Tom Brown)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

Newstracker

Muslim-American lawmaker's supporters rally outside Trump event in Minnesota

Apr 16, 2019
Muslim-American lawmaker's supporters rally outside Trump event in Minnesota
Americans, frequent visitors to Notre-Dame, begin fundraising efforts

Newstracker

Americans, frequent visitors to Notre-Dame, begin fundraising efforts

Apr 16, 2019
Turkish finance minister says held productive meetings with finance institutions

Newstracker

Turkish finance minister says held productive meetings with finance institutions

Apr 16, 2019
Hulu spends $1.43 billion to buy back AT&T stake, values streaming service at $15 billion

Newstracker

Hulu spends $1.43 billion to buy back AT&T stake, values streaming service at $15 billion

Apr 16, 2019
Foxconn says Gou will remain chairman, to withdraw from daily operations

Newstracker

Foxconn says Gou will remain chairman, to withdraw from daily operations

Apr 16, 2019
Asia stocks hover below nine-month peak after Wall Street stalls

Newstracker

Asia stocks hover below nine-month peak after Wall Street stalls

Apr 16, 2019

science

ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

India in Space

ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

Apr 29, 2019
Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019
Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Climate Change

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Apr 24, 2019