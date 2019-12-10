Tuesday, December 10, 2019Back to
(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc is in advanced negotiations to acquire Foresight, a startup that develops simulation software, The Information reported on Monday citing a source familiar with the matter.


ReutersDec 10, 2019 05:16:05 IST

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc is in advanced negotiations to acquire Foresight, a startup that develops simulation software, The Information reported on Monday citing a source familiar with the matter.

The report did not mention the deal terms but said the price mainly covered the cost of hiring the team behind the Silicon Valley-based company that makes the software used in autonomous driving. (https://bit.ly/2PAkqzE)

Uber's simulation software has suffered from various deficiencies and still has trouble predicting how its self-driving car prototypes will handle the real world, the report said, citing the source.

An Uber spokeswoman declined to comment. Foresight did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

