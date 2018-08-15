Uber Technologies Inc named Matt Olsen as its chief security officer, the ride-hailing company’s Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said in a tweet on 14 August.

Thrilled to have Matt Olsen on board as #Uber Chief Trust and Security Officer. He has more than earned the respect of our team at all levels while working with us over the last few months - https://t.co/Xxssp1Wa3r — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) August 14, 2018

Khosrowshahi hired Olsen, a former general counsel of the US National Security Agency, in November following a breach in 2016 that exposed the data of some 57 million users of the ride-sharing service.

Uber had fired its chief security officer, Joe Sullivan, and a deputy, Craig Clark, in November over their role in the handling of the incident.