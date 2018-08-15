Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Back to
Reuters 15 August, 2018

Uber names former NSA counsel Matt Olsen as its new chief security officer

Uber had fired its chief security officer, Joe Sullivan, and a deputy, Craig Clark, in November.

Uber Technologies Inc named Matt Olsen as its chief security officer, the ride-hailing company’s Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said in a tweet on 14 August.

Khosrowshahi hired Olsen, a former general counsel of the US National Security Agency, in November following a breach in 2016 that exposed the data of some 57 million users of the ride-sharing service.

Representational image.



Uber had fired its chief security officer, Joe Sullivan, and a deputy, Craig Clark, in November over their role in the handling of the incident.

