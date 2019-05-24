Friday, May 24, 2019Back to
Uber launches 'scUber' in Australia: World's first submarine ride sharing service

scUber are available for a limited period — from 27 May to 18 June 2019, will cost $ 3,000 for two.

tech2 News StaffMay 24, 2019 16:31:12 IST

Ever imagined pooling a ride in a submarine? No, we are not making this up. Submarine ride-sharing has now become a reality in Australia.

Uber has partnered with Australian tourist group Tourism Queensland to launch a new service called 'scUber', which, as mentioned earlier, lets you pool submarine rides the way you share cabs in the rest of the world. Except they are not cabs, and they are underwater, and they will give you a tour of the Great Barrier Reef.

Unfortunately, this service is available for a limited period of time. scUber rides will be available from 27 May to 18 June 2019.

scUber. Image: Uber

As per the Tourism Queensland website, scUber will offer riders the opportunity to explore the Great Barrier Reef in the shared vehicle. The scUber ride is priced at $3,000 for two passengers, which converts to about Rs 2 lakh per current conversion rates.

This ride will include pickup from the location, a scenic helicopter ride to either Heron Island or the Quicksilver Cruises pontoon off the coast of Port Douglas, one hour in the submarine and return back trip to the original pickup address.

Queensland and Uber are also hosting a competition wherein one person from USA, Canada, United Kingdom, France, New Zealand, and Australia each can win a ticket for themselves and friend/family. To enter the competition, one has to explain in 25 words or less why you should experience the Great Barrier Reef with scUber.  The locals can book the ride from their main Uber app, while people from participating countries can enter the competition from the Tourism Queensland website.

