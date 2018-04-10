Uber has announced the launch of its new driver app which the ride hailing company claims was built in consultation with drivers from the ground up.

The focus of the new driver app design is to simplify things for the Uber driver and delivery partners. Among the new design elements, drivers will now get a new Earnings Tracker, new notifications system, a revamped Driver profile page and more.

This driver app was tested in certain selected cities in different geographies to allow Uber to make the app work seamlessly across markets. In India, Uber partnered with driver partners in Bengaluru for the global beta testing phase.

"The last five months saw as many as 4,000 bugs being discovered in the new app by drivers in the beta cities where the app was under test. Driver stories were shared with the San Francisco headquarters, which helped in bringing the driver partners and engineers closer. Engineers working on the app got a first hand view of how their work has a profound effect for the driver partners," said Haider Sabri, director of engineering at Uber.

In India, this new driver app will be available to driver partners in Kochi and courier partners in Chennai.

The idea is to roll out the new driver app to eventually all operational cities across India.

Here are some of the key features of the new app:

Real time Earnings Tracker let's drivers know at a glance how much they earned in their last trip, making it easier to track their Earnings goals.

Driver App Basics is a starter guide to help driver learn the operations with the new app.

Driver Profile gives more information about the driver to riders.

Notifications lets drivers see messages about upcoming earning opportunities, feedback from their riders and information about their account.

Speaking on the launch of the new driver app, head of central operations, Uber India and SA, Pradeep Parameswaran said, "We have built this app by listening to what they (driver partners) needed and shaped it alongside them — over 100 partners from Bengaluru were a part of the global beta launch. Our teams spent time on-ground, interacting with partners through group sessions, ride alongs and in person meetings to gather inputs."