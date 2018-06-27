Wednesday, June 27, 2018 Back to
Reuters 27 June, 2018 09:40 IST

Uber gets a new license to operate in London as it agrees to some policy changes

Uber was refused license for failing to report criminal offenses and background checks on drivers.

Uber was granted a new, shorter, license to operate in London on 26 June after a judge said it had made the changes required to be deemed fit and proper after its earlier application was denied last year.

Transport for London (TfL) refused to give the Silicon Valley taxi firm a five-year operating license last September, citing failings in its approach to reporting serious criminal offences and to background checks on drivers.

Uber app and a bus in London. Image: Reuters

But Judge Emma Arbuthnot at Westminster Magistrates Court ruled that Uber could operate in London on a 15-month license, subject to strict conditions.

Uber has admitted that TfL’s decision to deny it a license last year was the right one, but insists changes in policy and personnel justified the award of a shorter license to prove it had changed.

TfL’s lawyer said that costs for the case, to be paid by Uber, would be 425,000 pounds.

