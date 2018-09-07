In a new announcement, Uber has said it will soon integrate support for various different transportation methods into its iOS app.

In its efforts to “move beyond ride-sharing”, Uber says that it is aiming for a wider expansion into bike, scooter and car rentals. This feature would currently be available only in select cities in the US.

Although, Uber has been testing this ‘mode switch’ interface with a bunch of users in the US, with the new announcement the company is making the option widely available to its users.

Basically, users who get this feature will be able to switch between a ‘ride’ and ‘rent’ mode.

Uber writes, “Our aim is to become a one-stop shop for all your transportation and delivery needs so that your phone can replace your personal car.”

Do note though, that the new Mode Switch feature will only be available in cities that support options other than traditional ride-sharing.

“Bike sharing, for instance, is available in Austin, Denver, Sacramento, Chicago, New York City, Santa Cruz, Washington, DC, Providence, and San Francisco,” 9To5Mac reported.

Further, Uber has also teased that there are a bunch of “more improvements in store”, that it will soon announce.