tech2 News Staff

Uber launched its standalone Uber Eats app in India back in 2017, in a bid to take on the likes of Zomato and Swiggy in the food delivery space. It now turns out that the idea of a separate app didn't really work as planned.

A number of users in India might have already noticed this on their respective apps, but Uber has now officially confirmed that the company will be baking in the ability to place food orders via Uber Eats from within the main ride-hailing app.

Speaking to TechCrunch, an Uber spokesperson has confirmed that the main Uber Eats app will remain available to customers, but the company is keen to explore new cross-promotion opportunities that could benefit both its ridesharing business and its meal-delivery operation. For riders, it may mean greater temptation to order a meal through Eats.

The San Francisco-based company is testing ways to order Eats meals directly in Uber’s ridesharing app by way of a web view, doing away with the need for a rider to go through the additional hassle of downloading the Eats app if they don’t already have it.

It means riders could see a promotion for Uber Eats during an Uber trip, perhaps tempting them to place an order to take care of dinner for when they get home.

Khosrowshahi at an investors call last week said that 50 percent of Eats customers don’t use Uber for ride-hailing, which means that the food delivery service is bringing in a lot of new users who hadn't used its ride-hailing service.

Nothing has been mentioned to this end yet, but Uber Eats app users could also see promotional ads that inform them about the existence of a ride-hailing service as well.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.