Tuesday, October 30, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 30 October, 2018 08:28 IST

Uber defends in court its business model of treating drivers as self-employed

Uber defends its model of treating drivers as self-employed, entitling them few rights in law.

Uber heads to a British court on 30 October to defend its business model of treating drivers as self-employed, entitling them to few rights in law, in the latest stage of a long-running battle at the taxi app.

The Silicon Valley-based company, which could be valued at $120 billion in a forthcoming flotation, has faced legal action, protests, regulator crackdowns and license losses around the world as it challenges existing competitors and rapidly expands.

In 2016, two British drivers successfully argued at a tribunal that Uber exerted significant control over them to provide an on-demand taxi service and that they should be given workers’ rights, which include receiving the minimum wage.

Uber logo.

Uber logo.

An employment appeal tribunal upheld that decision last year prompting Uber to go to the Court of Appeal, with a two-day hearing due to begin on 30 October.

Unions argue that the gig economy, where people often work for various employers at the same time without fixed contracts, is exploitative, whilst Uber says its drivers enjoy the terms of their work and on average earn much more than the minimum wage.

“We will do everything that we can to preserve that flexibility and preserve that power for our driver partners because every single one that I’ve talked to says that they absolutely treasure it,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said last week in London.

In Britain, the self-employed are entitled to only basic protections such as health and safety but workers receive benefits such as the minimum wage, paid holidays and rest breaks. Uber has introduced a number of benefits for drivers.

Co-claimant in the case and chair of the drivers’ branch of The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain James Farrar criticised the taxi app for continuing to oppose the original tribunal decision.

“It’s two years since we beat Uber at the Employment Tribunal, yet minicab drivers all over the UK are still waiting for justice, while Uber exhausts endless appeals,” he said.

Rights at firms such as Uber, fellow taxi service Addison Lee and food courier Deliveroo have risen up the political agenda in Britain as more people work for companies without fixed hours or a guaranteed income.

A march backed by several trade unions and involving cleaners, receptionists and security officers is due to take place on Tuesday.

Prime minister Theresa May launched a review into working practices but her administration has yet to provide a response after a consultation closed over the summer.

The government will reply in “due course,” a business ministry spokeswoman said.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1
Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope
Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

also see

FII

Google, Uber and many prominent names have pulled out of Saudi investor conference

Oct 19, 2018

Uber

Uber says it could be valued at $120 billion for its IPO next year

Oct 17, 2018

Uber

Uber aims to go all-electric in London by 2025 with an additional clean air fee

Oct 24, 2018

Saudi conference

Google withdraws from Saudi investor conference prompted by Khashoggi case

Oct 16, 2018

NewsTracker

Theresa May pleads for support on leaving EU amid growing rebellion in House of Commons, claims Brexit deal is '95% complete'

Oct 23, 2018

45-year-old man arrested for trying to steal Magna Carta from UK's Salisbury Cathedral

Oct 26, 2018

science

Parker Solar Probe

NASA's Parker Solar Probe breaks record to become closest man-made object to the Sun

Oct 30, 2018

Researchers create lithium-ion batteries with lower levels of toxicity from cobalt

Oct 29, 2018

Ecology

Ecologically-important Hawaiian island wiped out by devastating tropical hurricane

Oct 29, 2018

Health

Breathing polluted air kills 600000 children under 15 every year: UN Report

Oct 29, 2018