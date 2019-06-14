Friday, June 14, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Uber, Bird loses bid for U.S. tariff relief on Chinese-made bikes, scooters

By David Shepardson WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative's Office rejected Uber Technologies Inc's request for relief from 25% tariffs imposed on Chinese-made electric bicycles, according to a May 29 letter.

ReutersJun 14, 2019 02:05:54 IST

Uber, Bird loses bid for U.S. tariff relief on Chinese-made bikes, scooters

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative's Office rejected Uber Technologies Inc's request for relief from 25% tariffs imposed on Chinese-made electric bicycles, according to a May 29 letter.

The "Jump" bikes that operate in more than a dozen U.S. cities were among $16 billion in Chinese products hit by the Trump administration with new tariffs in August.

Uber did not immediately comment but noted that 96% of electric bikes sold in the United States are made in China and said the tariffs have "caused disproportionate harm to the innovation and competitiveness of U.S. digital transportation platforms."

Separately, USTR rejected California startup Bird Rides Inc's request for tariff relief from Chinese-made electric scooters after the company said it did not have an alternative to Chinese low-speed scooters.

"American innovation created and is poised to dominate a brand-new industry worth tens of billions of dollars, despite attempts by foreign imitators to copy Bird’s success," the company wrote USTR.

USTR said Bird "failed to show that the imposition of additional duties on the particular product would cause severe economic harm to you or other U.S. interests."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?


also see

Newstracker

Bank of America sees lower trading revenue in second quarter

May 30, 2019
Bank of America sees lower trading revenue in second quarter
Canada moves to ratify North American trade deal ahead of visit by U.S. vice president

Newstracker

Canada moves to ratify North American trade deal ahead of visit by U.S. vice president

May 30, 2019
PVH cuts profit forecast for 2019; shares fall

Newstracker

PVH cuts profit forecast for 2019; shares fall

May 30, 2019
Stocks fall as trade concerns spark growth fears

Newstracker

Stocks fall as trade concerns spark growth fears

May 30, 2019
U.S.-China trade war of words heads for Fox cable TV face-off

Newstracker

U.S.-China trade war of words heads for Fox cable TV face-off

May 30, 2019
Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and separating CEO-chairman

Newstracker

Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and separating CEO-chairman

May 30, 2019

science

Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Climate Change

Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Jun 13, 2019
Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Type-1 Diabetes

Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Jun 12, 2019
Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Polar bears

Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Jun 10, 2019
Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Insects

Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Jun 10, 2019