Wednesday, May 13, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Uber approaches GrubHub with takeover offer - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc has made an offer to buy online food delivery company GrubHub Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. The two companies are currently in talks about a deal and could reach an agreement as soon as this month, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bloom.bg/2LoVtoS) Shares of GrubHub jumped about 25% at $58.44, while those of Uber were up 4%


ReutersMay 13, 2020 00:16:51 IST

Uber approaches GrubHub with takeover offer - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc has made an offer to buy online food delivery company GrubHub Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The two companies are currently in talks about a deal and could reach an agreement as soon as this month, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bloom.bg/2LoVtoS)

Shares of GrubHub jumped about 25% at $58.44, while those of Uber were up 4%.

GrubHub's market capitalization stood at about $4.3 billion, while Uber was valued at nearly $55 billion, as per Monday's close, according to Refinitiv data.

Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that Uber proposed an all-stock deal with GrubHub. (https://on.wsj.com/2SYaja1)

Ride-hailing company Uber said it does not comment on rumors and speculations, while GrubHub declined to comment.

Global lockdown orders aimed at curbing the spread of the virus have been a silver lining amid the health crisis for Uber's loss-making food delivery unit, with many new customers and restaurants signing up for the service as eateries were shut.

Uber's revenue from restaurant food deliveries rose by more than 50% to $819 million on a yearly basis in the recently reported first quarter.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

France deals blow to Amazon as warehouses remain shut

May 05, 2020
France deals blow to Amazon as warehouses remain shut
Wall Street closes higher with help from tech, energy

Newstracker

Wall Street closes higher with help from tech, energy

May 05, 2020
COVID-19 stockpiling boosts Bonduelle's third-quarter revenue

COVID-19 stockpiling boosts Bonduelle's third-quarter revenue

May 05, 2020
New York to allow construction and manufacturing to reopen first - governor

Newstracker

New York to allow construction and manufacturing to reopen first - governor

May 05, 2020
Alitalia suspends its last long-haul flight

Newstracker

Alitalia suspends its last long-haul flight

May 05, 2020
Venezuelan oil exports rise in April, even after Rosneft exit - data

Venezuelan oil exports rise in April, even after Rosneft exit - data

May 05, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020