(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday it had appointed consumer industry veteran Robert Eckert to its board as an independent director.

The ride-hailing firm said https://bit.ly/2UaPlps it considered Eckert's leadership experience as CEO of large global public companies including Mattel Inc and financial expertise as a partner of FFL Partners.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

