ReutersMar 24, 2020 03:16:24 IST
(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc
The ride-hailing firm said https://bit.ly/2UaPlps it considered Eckert's leadership experience as CEO of large global public companies including Mattel Inc
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.