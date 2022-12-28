Wednesday, December 28, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Uber and Amazon have some of the poorest working conditions for gig workers in India reveals study

A study by Fairwork India has revealed that Ola, Uber, Amazon, Dunzo and PharmEasy has some of the worst working conditions for their gig workers, who are not given fair pay, fair contracts, fair management, or even fair representation at work.


Mehul Reuben DasDec 28, 2022 11:23:33 IST

Several prominent startups in India, including Ola, Uber, Dunzo, PharmEasy and Amazon have some of the worst working conditions for gig workers in India, revealed a report by Fairwork India. The report assessed several prominent businesses and scored them on the basis of how proactively they worked to create fair working conditions for the lowliest of their workers, namely gig economy workers.

Uber and Amazon have some of the poorest working conditions for gig workers in India reveals study

A study by Fairwork India has revealed that Ola, Uber, Amazon, Dunzo and PharmEasy has some of the worst working conditions for their gig workers, who are not given fair pay, fair contracts, fair management, or even fair representation at work. Image Credit: AFP

The study, which was conducted in partnership with the University of Oxford, said the aforementioned firms failed to provide fair pay, fair contracts, fair management, fair representation or fair working conditions to their gig workers, getting a score of zero on 10. 

On the other hand, firms, such as Urban Company, BigBasket, and Flipkart, did fairly well. The report gave Urban Company a score of seven out of 10, six to BigBasket, five each to Flipkart and Swiggy, four to Zomato, two to grocery delivery firm Zepto and one to Tiger Global-backed delivery firm Porter.

In its annual report, Fairwork India stated that “This year, only Bigbasket, Flipkart and Urban Company were awarded the first point because of the public commitments they have made to paying workers at least the hourly local minimum wage after factoring in work-related costs.”

“Bigbasket and Urban Company have operationalised this by committing to reimburse the difference between worker’s earnings per hour and the hourly local minimum wage after costs. Flipkart and Urban Company have committed to basing their pricing structure for workers on the hourly local minimum wage after costs. Flipkart has also undertaken steps to hold its third-party service providers to the same commitment,” the report added.

In recent years, more and more people have been participating in part-time, or gig-based work. Despite this, there has been no effort by most companies relying on gig workers to extend the employee benefits that regular employees enjoy, to gig-economy workers. The benefits that gig workers are deprived of include some basics like health insurance. 

“The promise of the flexibility of the digital platform economy raises as many questions about livelihoods as it offers opportunities. We hope the Fairwork report provides the basis for an interpretation of flexibility that allows for not merely the adaptability that platforms seek, but also the income and social security that workers lack,” said Professors Balaji Parthasarathy and Janaki Srinivasan, the principal investigators of the team, in a statement.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Uber India narrows net loss to Rs 216 crore in FY22; details here

Dec 21, 2022
Uber India narrows net loss to Rs 216 crore in FY22; details here

science

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

NASA

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

Dec 28, 2022
Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Dec 05, 2022
What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022