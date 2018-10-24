Wednesday, October 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 24 October, 2018 08:26 IST

Uber aims to go all-electric in London by 2025 with an additional clean air fee

Uber will also add a clean air fee to rides to help drivers go green, to cut pollution in London.

Uber aims for London to be the first city where all of its taxis will be electric in 2025, with a clean air fee added to rides to help drivers go green, a part of efforts to cut pollution in the British capital, its chief executive said on 23 October.

Dara Khosrowshahi also said Uber was awaiting the full facts on the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul before deciding whether that would affect the Saudi involvement in the ride-hailing service.

Like many other Western business and political leaders deeply disturbed by Khashoggi’s killing, Khosrowshahi pulled out of a Saudi investment conference that began on 23 October.

Uber app and a bus in London. Image: Reuters

Uber app and a bus in London. Image: Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has invested in Uber and its managing director sits on the app’s board.

Uber, which lost its London licence last year and only recently regained it, has picked the British capital to roll out its electric vehicle plans.

“The Mayor of London has set out a bold vision to tackle air pollution in the capital and we’re determined to do everything we can to back it,” Khosrowshahi said in a statement.

The Silicon Valley-based firm has said it is on track to float next year but, asked about the role of Saudi investment going forward in the light of Khashoggi’s murder, Khosrowshahi said he needed initially to know what happened.

“First we want to get the facts and we will make that determination about how we go forward, how we raise money going forward, what our post-IPO board make-up is,” he told reporters.

The rapidly-expanding firm is simultaneously trying to appease regulators in key established markets such as London as well as expand into new areas as it pursues more growth before going public.

After a report that Uber was looking into acquiring British food courier Deliveroo, Khosrowshahi said the firm was very happy with its Uber Eats equivalent but is talking to many players around the world. “Is something going to happen with Deliveroo? Who knows?” he said.

Deliveroo has said it is not for sale.

He also said its Uber Works initiative, which could provide temporary staff such as waiters, was only at a “quite preliminary” stage.

And, following a media report that the firm was seeking minority stakes in its self-driving car business Advanced Technologies Group, Khosrowshahi said: “Going forward it’s going to be part of the family. How we fund it, what the capitalisation looks like is something that we are ultimately open to, but it is not an area of focus right now.”

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

also see

FII

Google, Uber and many prominent names have pulled out of Saudi investor conference

Oct 19, 2018

NewsTracker

Richard Branson suspends business links with Saudi Arabia over disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Oct 12, 2018

Saudi conference

Google withdraws from Saudi investor conference prompted by Khashoggi case

Oct 16, 2018

Jamal Khashoggi

Silicon Valley's reticence over Khashoggi's murder puts focus on Saudi funding

Oct 15, 2018

Uber

Uber says it could be valued at $120 billion for its IPO next year

Oct 17, 2018

Twitter

Twitter removes bots suspected to be pro-Saudi after disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi

Oct 19, 2018

science

3D BioPrinting

New 3D bioprinting technique can make realistic blood vessels and organ tissue

Oct 23, 2018

NASA's Hubble back with working gyroscope, returns to science operations soon

Oct 23, 2018

Antarctic Ecosystem

Headless chicken monster spotted in proposed conservation zone off Antarctic coast

Oct 23, 2018

Health

This topical gel could protect farmers from the deadly effects of harsh pesticides

Oct 23, 2018