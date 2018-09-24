Monday, September 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 24 September, 2018 18:20 IST

UAE's ride-hailing service Careem enters India with the acquisition of Commut

With the acquisition, Careem’s plans to expand to mass transportation through the addition of bus services.

United Arab Emirates-based ride-hailing app Careem has acquired Commut, the Hyderabad-based mass transportation app, marking its entry into India, the firm said on Monday.

An illustration of a Careem cab.

An illustration of a Careem cab.

Careem did not disclose the size of the deal, which it said would accelerate Careem’s expansion into mass transportation through the addition of bus services across the 100 cities it operates in.

Commut was started back in 2016 as a mass transit service in Hyderabad, and it sought to offer daily office-goers in Hyderabad a safe, comfortable, and economical way to travel to work. The startup was launched by six IIIT-H students — Charan Thota, Hemanth Jonnalagadda, Prasanth Garapati, Sandeep Kachavarapu, Akshay Chennupati and Srujai Varikuti.

With inputs from Reuters,

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

also see

Google Neighbourly

Google Neighbourly now present in 5 more cities to answer your hyperlocal queries

Sep 12, 2018

Gboard

Google finally adds ‘Minis’ selfie stickers to the Gboard app for Android

Sep 15, 2018

Twitter

Twitter to now let you switch between chronological and most relevant tweets

Sep 18, 2018

Instagram

Instagram is adding GIFs to DMs, video tags, but no repost feature in making

Sep 21, 2018

Uber

Uber redesigns logo using company name instead of a graphic, changes coming to app

Sep 14, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is working on Swipe to Reply for Android devices and Dark mode

Sep 17, 2018

science

NASA's Curiosity Rover

NASA's Curiosity faces a glitch which needs resolution before more science experiments

Sep 24, 2018

Mars Orbiter

NASA's MAVEN spacecraft beams back selfie to mark four years orbiting Mars

Sep 24, 2018

Exoplanet Conspiracy

The 'Nibiru' or 'Planet X' conspiracy: Here's what NASA researchers have to say

Sep 24, 2018

Environment

What ignited many of California’s deadliest wildfires remains a mystery: Report

Sep 24, 2018