Thursday, June 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

U.S. video streaming app YouNow files cryptocurrency offering with SEC

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. live video streaming company YouNow on Wednesday filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a public offering circular to distribute its own digital currency called Props.

ReutersJun 20, 2019 00:08:03 IST

U.S. video streaming app YouNow files cryptocurrency offering with SEC

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. live video streaming company YouNow on Wednesday filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a public offering circular to distribute its own digital currency called Props.

The company said it does not intend to raise funds or sell the tokens at the public offering.

It comes after Facebook Inc announced on Tuesday plans to launch its own cryptocurrency called Libra in efforts to expand into global payments and e-commerce. Speculation about Facebook's proposed token has helped resuscitate a cryptocurrency market in recent weeks that went through a slump last year.

Props is an open-source project built to reward application users and content creators with a financial stake in the network they contribute to. YouNow, with 47 million registered users, started the Props project in 2017.

Instead of being sold, Props tokens can only be earned by apps developer users, and validators that will contribute to the Props network. YouNow, which created the first app in the Props network called the Props live video app, intends to distribute a significant portion of its own tokens to millions of its users.

Props tokens under this offering will be issued on a continuous basis.

YouNow's offering will be done through the SEC's Regulation A+ exemption, according to YouNow's filing, which is available on the SEC website. Under the terms of the offering, a total of 178 million tokens will be distributed.

The Regulation A+ exemption enables small companies to offer and sell securities to U.S. investors via two tiers, either for $20 million or $50 million, each over a 12-month period. Like an initial public offering, Reg A+ allows companies to offer shares to the general public and not just accredited investors.

In its filing, YouNow said it is creating consumer-facing digital media apps called Props Apps, which will operate as traditional applications that may be downloaded and accessed by users in a manner similar to any regular apps.

"Those users -- they may be constant creators, moderators, or they may be supporting the system financially -- that help grow the network can now be rewarded in a transparent and mathematical way through cryptocurrency," Adi Sideman, YouNow founder and chief executive officer, told Reuters.

"What we're doing is effectively bringing utility tokens to non-accredited investors and consumers in a way that is compliant with the SEC through this public offering."

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Susan Thomas)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags
Loading...


Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Newstracker

Trump trade war may push Fed closer to rate cut it resisted

Jun 05, 2019
Trump trade war may push Fed closer to rate cut it resisted
Oil bounces off four-month low, ends up 1% as stock markets rally

Newstracker

Oil bounces off four-month low, ends up 1% as stock markets rally

Jun 05, 2019
Trump's threatened Mexico tariffs could cost automakers billions

Newstracker

Trump's threatened Mexico tariffs could cost automakers billions

Jun 05, 2019
Trump says tariffs on Mexico likely, decries migrant 'onslaught'

Newstracker

Trump says tariffs on Mexico likely, decries migrant 'onslaught'

Jun 05, 2019
IKEA teams up with Ori on robotic furniture to help you save space

Newstracker

IKEA teams up with Ori on robotic furniture to help you save space

Jun 05, 2019
U.S. report urges steps to reduce reliance on foreign critical minerals

Newstracker

U.S. report urges steps to reduce reliance on foreign critical minerals

Jun 05, 2019

science

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019
Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Astronomy

Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Jun 18, 2019
G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Plastic Pollution

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Jun 17, 2019
Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Moon Rocks

Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Jun 17, 2019