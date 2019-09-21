Saturday, September 21, 2019Back to
U.S. trade regulators approve some Apple tariff exemption requests

(Reuters) - U.S. trade regulators on Friday approved 10 out of 15 requests for tariff exemptions filed by Apple Inc


ReutersSep 21, 2019 04:15:08 IST

(Reuters) - U.S. trade regulators on Friday approved 10 out of 15 requests for tariff exemptions filed by Apple Inc .

Apple did not say why it requested the exemptions, but the requests were for components such as partially completed circuit boards. Apple manufactures its Mac Pro computers in Texas and such intermediate parts were subject to tariffs.

Apple did not immediately return a request for comment.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

