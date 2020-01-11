Saturday, January 11, 2020Back to
U.S. to probe Fitbit, Garmin other wearable devices after Philips complains

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. trade regulators on Friday said they will investigate wearable monitoring devices, including those made by Fitbit Inc and Garmin Ltd, following a complaint by Koninklijke Philips and its North America unit.


ReutersJan 11, 2020 00:15:51 IST

U.S. to probe Fitbit, Garmin other wearable devices after Philips complains

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. trade regulators on Friday said they will investigate wearable monitoring devices, including those made by Fitbit Inc and Garmin Ltd, following a complaint by Koninklijke Philips and its North America unit.

The U.S. International Trade Commission, in a statement, said the probe would also look at devices by made by California-based Ingram Micro Inc as well as China-based Maintek Computer Co Ltd and Inventec Appliances.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Lawder)

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


