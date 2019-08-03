Saturday, August 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

U.S. tells Britain to drop tax proposal on U.S. tech firms for trade deal - The Telegraph

(Reuters) - The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has told Britain it will not get a free trade deal unless it drops a new tax proposal for major U.S.


ReutersAug 03, 2019 04:06:15 IST

U.S. tells Britain to drop tax proposal on U.S. tech firms for trade deal - The Telegraph

(Reuters) - The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has told Britain it will not get a free trade deal unless it drops a new tax proposal for major U.S. tech companies, the Telegraph newspaper reported late on Friday.

Britain had said in October it would tax the revenues of companies such as Alphabet Inc's Google , Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc to create a fairer tax system that had not kept pace with changing digital business models.

U.S. officials are demanding that Britain drops the new 'Digital Services Tax' before it becomes law in autumn, according to the report.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


also see

Newstracker

Pompeo expresses disappointment over Turkey's acquisition of Russian missiles

Jul 21, 2019
Pompeo expresses disappointment over Turkey's acquisition of Russian missiles
Iranian ship repaired in Saudi Arabia heads back to Iran

Newstracker

Iranian ship repaired in Saudi Arabia heads back to Iran

Jul 21, 2019
British Airways suspends flights to Cairo for seven days: statement

Newstracker

British Airways suspends flights to Cairo for seven days: statement

Jul 21, 2019
Iraqi Kurdistan arrests Turkish lawmaker's brother for assassination of diplomat

Newstracker

Iraqi Kurdistan arrests Turkish lawmaker's brother for assassination of diplomat

Jul 21, 2019
Greek PM says 2020 budget will respect fiscal targets

Newstracker

Greek PM says 2020 budget will respect fiscal targets

Jul 21, 2019
UK calls seizure of ship a 'hostile act'; Iran releases video of capture

Newstracker

UK calls seizure of ship a 'hostile act'; Iran releases video of capture

Jul 21, 2019

science

India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Aug 02, 2019
Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

ispace

Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

Aug 01, 2019
Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Moon Missions

Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Jul 31, 2019
Tiger numbers in India have doubled since 2006, but their uneven distribution countrywide doesn't spell success

Tiger Census

Tiger numbers in India have doubled since 2006, but their uneven distribution countrywide doesn't spell success

Jul 30, 2019