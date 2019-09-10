Tuesday, September 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

U.S. states launch antitrust probe of Google, advertising in focus

By David Shepardson and Bryan Pietsch WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Attorneys general from 48 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico formally opened an antitrust probe on Monday into Alphabet's Google , in a sign of growing government scrutiny of U.S. technology giants


ReutersSep 10, 2019 04:15:56 IST

U.S. states launch antitrust probe of Google, advertising in focus

By David Shepardson and Bryan Pietsch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Attorneys general from 48 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico formally opened an antitrust probe on Monday into Alphabet's Google , in a sign of growing government scrutiny of U.S. technology giants.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is leading the probe, said it will focus on Google's "overarching control of online advertising markets and search traffic that may have led to anticompetitive behaviour that harms consumers."

California and Alabama declined to be part of the probe.

Participating states on Monday asked Google to provide documents on its advertising business, Paxton said at the announcement in Washington. Several attorneys general present described the investigation as "preliminary" and said they expected it would expand to cover other issues, including data privacy.

A separate group of eight state attorneys general, led by New York, joined by the District of Columbia, announced on Friday it was investigating Facebook Inc . On Monday, attorneys general declined to say if they planned to expand scrutiny to other large tech firms.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge called Google's search engine a "juggernaut" and argued that a free search sometimes came at the cost of the freedom to choose the best products from the best companies.

"When a company becomes a verb, it may seem as though the states are David taking on Goliath but I am proud to stand tall with my fellow attorneys general," Rutledge said.

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said the probe was "for the benefit of the tech ecosystem to help level the playing field."

A spokesman for California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the state was committed to fighting anticompetitive behaviour but declined to comment further "to protect the integrity of potential and ongoing investigations."

ONCE PRAISED

Tech giants that were once praised as engines of economic growth have increasingly come under fire for allegedly misusing their clout and for lapses such as privacy breaches.

U.S. President Donald Trump has also accused social media firms and Google of suppressing conservative voices online, but has not presented any evidence for his views.

Specifically, Google faces accusations that its web search leads consumers to its products to the detriment of rivals'. There have also been complaints of potentially anti-competitive behaviour in how it runs the advertising side of its business.

In 2013, the Federal Trade Commission ended an investigation into Google declaring it did not manipulate its search results to hurt rivals. At the same time, the FTC said Google agreed to end the practice of "scraping", or misappropriating competitors' content such as user-generated reviews of restaurants.

Senator Josh Hawley, who as Missouri attorney general opened a probe into Google in 2017, lauded Monday's announcement as "a very big day for the folks who care about antitrust enforcement."

Amy Ray, an antitrust lawyer at Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, said that the states had a big task ahead of them.

"Any enforcer or litigant will need to navigate U.S. monopolization law as it stands, which has rarely been done successfully since the Microsoft antitrust case," she said.

The world's largest social media platform Facebook, which owns Instagram and WhatsApp and has more than 1.5 billion daily users, has been criticized for allowing misleading posts and "fake news" to be distributed on its service.

One criticism of Facebook is that it has been slow to clamp down on hate speech. The company recently paid a $5 billion settlement for sharing 87 million users' data with the now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, whose clients included Trump's 2016 election campaign.

Will Castleberry, Facebook's vice president for state and local policy, said last week that the company would cooperate with state attorneys general.

On the federal level, the Justice Department and FTC are also probing Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon for potential violations of antitrust law.

Alphabet said on Friday the Department of Justice in late August requested information and documents related to prior antitrust probes of the company. It said it was cooperating with federal regulators and with the expected probe from the states.

It had no further comment on Monday, when its shares were down 0.6 percent in late trading.

Amazon, the world's biggest online retailer, has been accused of using unfair tactics with third-party sellers, who must pay for advertising on Amazon to compete against its own first-party and private label sales.

Apple has come under fire from app developers over practices like making only iPhone apps available through its official App Store. The music-streaming app Spotify has alleged that App Store policies make it difficult to compete against Apple Music for paid subscribers.

State attorneys general have fewer resources than federal agencies but have been known to team up to take on giant firms.

Most recently, 43 states and Puerto Rico sued Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and 19 other drugmakers in May, accusing them of scheming to inflate prices and reduce competition for more than 100 generic drugs.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz, David Shepardson and Bryan Pietsch; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Sonya Hepinstall)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Newstracker

Fed rejects call to deny Trump rate cuts; Trump keeps up pressure

Aug 28, 2019
Fed rejects call to deny Trump rate cuts; Trump keeps up pressure
EU agrees to drop restrictions on leasing of U.S. crewed planes

Newstracker

EU agrees to drop restrictions on leasing of U.S. crewed planes

Aug 28, 2019
Philip Morris in merger talks with Altria; e-cigs at stake

Newstracker

Philip Morris in merger talks with Altria; e-cigs at stake

Aug 28, 2019
Gold jumps 1% on recession fears; silver breaches $18/oz mark

Newstracker

Gold jumps 1% on recession fears; silver breaches $18/oz mark

Aug 28, 2019
Sri Lanka to start oil production in 2023; Total, Equinor to study potential

Newstracker

Sri Lanka to start oil production in 2023; Total, Equinor to study potential

Aug 28, 2019
Papa John's hires Arby's head as CEO to turnaround struggling pizza chain

Newstracker

Papa John's hires Arby's head as CEO to turnaround struggling pizza chain

Aug 28, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019