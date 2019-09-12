Thursday, September 12, 2019Back to
U.S. social media firms to testify on violent, extremist online content

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google , Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc will testify next week before a U.S. Senate panel on efforts by social media firms to remove violent content from online platforms, the panel said in a statement.

The Sept. 18 hearing of the Senate Commerce Committee follows growing concern in Congress about the use of social media by people committing mass shootings and other violent acts. Last week, the owner of 8chan, an online message board linked to several recent mass shootings, gave a deposition on Capitol Hill.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

