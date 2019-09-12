ReutersSep 12, 2019 01:15:16 IST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google
The Sept. 18 hearing of the Senate Commerce Committee follows growing concern in Congress about the use of social media by people committing mass shootings and other violent acts. Last week, the owner of 8chan, an online message board linked to several recent mass shootings, gave a deposition on Capitol Hill.
(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.