Wednesday, April 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

U.S. senators' new bill would ban online 'dark patterns' that trick consumers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senators Mark Warner, a Democrat, and Deb Fischer, a Republican, are introducing a bill on Tuesday to ban big online companies like Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc from using deception to push consumers to do things they otherwise would not do.

ReutersApr 10, 2019 00:09:05 IST

U.S. senators new bill would ban online dark patterns that trick consumers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senators Mark Warner, a Democrat, and Deb Fischer, a Republican, are introducing a bill on Tuesday to ban big online companies like Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc from using deception to push consumers to do things they otherwise would not do.

The bill would also ban online platforms with more than 100 million monthly active users from designing addicting games or other websites for children under age 13.

The bill takes aim at "dark patterns" developed using behavioral psychology, which mislead people into giving personal data to companies or otherwise trick them into doing something they would not do.

A website aimed at tracking dark patterns identifies behavior such as a website or app showing that a user has new notifications when they do not.

"Our goal is simple: to instill a little transparency in what remains a very opaque market and ensure that consumers are able to make more informed choices about how and when to share their personal information," said Warner, vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, in a statement.

The bill would bar companies from choosing groups of people for behavioral experiments, unless the companies get informed consent.

Under the terms of the bill, social media companies would create a professional standards body to create best practices to deal with the issue. The Federal Trade Commission, which investigates deceptive advertising, would work with the group.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Susan Thomas)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



The journey of India's first female professional poker player


Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1


also see

Newstracker

Apple spotlights services with TV, gaming and credit card offerings

Mar 26, 2019
Apple spotlights services with TV, gaming and credit card offerings
Oil prices mixed on economic slowdown fears, supply hopes

Newstracker

Oil prices mixed on economic slowdown fears, supply hopes

Mar 26, 2019
Explainer - Brexit: What will happen in the British parliament on Monday?

Newstracker

Explainer - Brexit: What will happen in the British parliament on Monday?

Mar 26, 2019
Floods kill at least 18 in southern Iran, after deluge in north

Newstracker

Floods kill at least 18 in southern Iran, after deluge in north

Mar 26, 2019
Father of Sandy Hook victim found dead in apparent suicide: police

Newstracker

Father of Sandy Hook victim found dead in apparent suicide: police

Mar 26, 2019
Why Thailand's election results are so murky

Newstracker

Why Thailand's election results are so murky

Mar 26, 2019

science

SpaceX delays Falcon Heavy's first commercial launch of Arabsat-6A to 10 April

SpaceX Falcon Heavy

SpaceX delays Falcon Heavy's first commercial launch of Arabsat-6A to 10 April

Apr 09, 2019
Zapping the brain boosts working memory in people over age 60, study finds

Memory

Zapping the brain boosts working memory in people over age 60, study finds

Apr 09, 2019
Contagious yawning, empathy may have evolved from human need to understand others

Neurobiology

Contagious yawning, empathy may have evolved from human need to understand others

Apr 09, 2019
NASA and ISRO briefly stopped working together after the Mission Shakti ASAT Test

Mission Shakti

NASA and ISRO briefly stopped working together after the Mission Shakti ASAT Test

Apr 09, 2019