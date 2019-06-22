Reuters

(Reuters) - Seven U.S. Senate Democrats asked the Trump administration on Friday to disclose details of possible Federal Trade Commission and Justice Department antitrust investigations into Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc and Apple Inc.

Reuters and other news outlets reported this month the agencies were gearing up to investigate whether the companies misuse their market power.

The senators led by Senator Amy Klobuchar said in the letter, "Given the silence of the FTC and the Justice Department, the truth is that we still do not know if these investigations have actually been initiated and neither do the American people."

