Reuters

By Katanga Johnson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top U.S. financial market regulator said on Tuesday he has not discussed with Facebook its Libra currency proposal, nearly a month after the social media giant announced the project.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton told Reuters that he has not personally discussed the ambitious project with Facebook since it was announced on June 18 but "was interested" in hearing from the company.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson and Pete Schroeder; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

