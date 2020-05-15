ReutersMay 15, 2020 00:15:18 IST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States condemned on Thursday attempts by "cyber actors and non-traditional collectors affiliated" with China to steal U.S. intellectual property and data related to coronavirus research, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a joint statement to raise awareness against what they called threats to coronavirus-related research from actors related to China.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Chris Reese)
