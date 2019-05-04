Saturday, May 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

U.S. rejects bid by Tesla for tariff exemption for Model 3 'brain'

By David Shepardson and David Lawder WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.

ReutersMay 04, 2019 02:06:02 IST

U.S. rejects bid by Tesla for tariff exemption for Model 3 brain

By David Shepardson and David Lawder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. trade officials rejected Tesla Inc's bid for relief from President Donald Trump's 25 percent tariffs on the Chinese-made computer "brain" of its Model 3 electric vehicle, one of more than 1,000 product denials linked to China's industrial development plans.

According to documents filed by U.S. Trade Representative's office (USTR) and reviewed by Reuters, Tesla's and other tariff exclusion requests for Chinese-made products from aircraft parts to biotechnology instruments were all denied because they were deemed "strategically important" to the "Made in China 2025" programme.

Tesla did not return requests for comment. Tesla has a separate pending tariff exclusion request for duties on the Chinese-made Model 3 Center Screen.

The company in a securities filing on Monday said that "our costs for producing our vehicles in the U.S. have also been affected by import duties on certain components sourced from China."

The denials illustrate a systematic approach by the Trump administration to thwart China's efforts to develop high-technology industries that it alleges had benefited from the theft and forced transfer of U.S. intellectual property.

Made in China 2025, a programme aimed at growing China's prowess in 10 strategic industries now dominated by the United States, is at the heart of trade negotiations and U.S. demands for sweeping changes to China's trade, industrial and intellectual property policies.

Those industries include new energy and autonomous vehicles, aerospace, semiconductors, biopharmaceuticals, robotics and artificial intelligence.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4


Top Stories

latest videos

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's


science

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019: Inching towards a new era in India's space program

ORFKC 2019

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019: Inching towards a new era in India's space program

May 03, 2019
CRISPR anti-venom: Antidote to world's most venomous sting made with gene editing

Medicine

CRISPR anti-venom: Antidote to world's most venomous sting made with gene editing

May 03, 2019
Anatomy of Cyclone Fani in maps: Climatic factors that caused tropical storm Fani to grow quickly in intensity

Cyclone Fani

Anatomy of Cyclone Fani in maps: Climatic factors that caused tropical storm Fani to grow quickly in intensity

May 03, 2019
Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

Drones

Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

May 02, 2019