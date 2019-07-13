ReutersJul 13, 2019 02:06:00 IST
(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission approved a roughly $5 billion settlement with Facebook Inc
The FTC has been investigating allegations Facebook inappropriately shared information belonging to 87 million users with the now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. The probe has focused on whether the sharing of data and other disputes violated a 2011 consent agreement between Facebook and the regulator.
Shares of Facebook rose after the news and closed up 1.8%. Facebook earlier this year said it had set aside $3 billion to pay for what it said it expected to be a $3 billion to $5 billion penalty.
A settlement is expected to include other government restrictions on how Facebook treats user privacy, WSJ reported.
FTC and Facebook declined Reuters requests for comment.
(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Rosalba O'Brien)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.