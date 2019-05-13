Monday, May 13, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

U.S. presidential contender Kamala Harris favors look at breaking up Facebook

By Susan Cornwell WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said on Sunday that U.S. officials should consider breaking up Facebook Inc, the world's largest social media company, saying it is a utility that has gone unregulated. Harris, a U.S.

ReutersMay 13, 2019 00:06:32 IST

U.S. presidential contender Kamala Harris favors look at breaking up Facebook

By Susan Cornwell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said on Sunday that U.S. officials should consider breaking up Facebook Inc, the world's largest social media company, saying it is a utility that has gone unregulated.

Harris, a U.S. senator and one of more than 20 Democrats seeking the party's nomination for the 2020 presidential election, said Facebook has prioritized growth over consumers' interests, especially on privacy.

"I think we have to seriously take a look at that (breaking up Facebook), yes," Harris said in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper. She said very few people can get by in their communities, business or commerce without somehow using Facebook. "So we have to recognize it for what it is. It is essentially a utility that has gone unregulated."

Facebook has been under scrutiny from regulators around the world over data sharing practices as well as hate speech and misinformation on its networks.

Some other U.S. lawmakers, including Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, have pushed for action to break up big tech companies as well as federal privacy regulation.

Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes called last week for the social network to be split into three parts.

Facebook, which has more than 2 billion users on its social network, rejected Hughes' call. Spokesman Nick Clegg said Facebook accepted that with success comes accountability, "but you don’t enforce accountability by calling for the breakup of a successful American company."

Early opinion polls show Harris in the top tier of Democrats who have announced presidential campaigns. She and several other Democratic candidates have spent large sums on Facebook ads.

Warren and another senator seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, Amy Klobuchar, have proposed plans to increase antitrust scrutiny of the technology sector, with Warren vowing to break up Facebook, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google if elected.

But Senator Cory Booker, another Democratic presidential candidate, said Sunday "we do not need a president that is going to use their own personal beliefs and tell you which companies we will break up.

"We need a president that's going to enforce anti-trust laws in this country, and I will be that person," Booker told ABC's "This Week."

President Donald Trump, a Republican, has also suggested that Amazon and social media networks like Facebook need tougher regulation.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Graeme Smith gives inputs about fielding on a slow surface


Top Stories

latest videos

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Deleted video

Deleted video

Google I/O 2019: First Look of the Nest Hub Max smart display

Google I/O 2019: First Look of the Nest Hub Max smart display

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh


also see

Newstracker

U.S. Justice Department asks for hearing in Qualcomm antitrust case

May 03, 2019
U.S. Justice Department asks for hearing in Qualcomm antitrust case
Democrats ramp up pressure on Trump as Pelosi accuses Barr of 'crime'

Newstracker

Democrats ramp up pressure on Trump as Pelosi accuses Barr of 'crime'

May 03, 2019
Biden's rise in 2020 race catches Trump's eye, unnerves his allies

Newstracker

Biden's rise in 2020 race catches Trump's eye, unnerves his allies

May 03, 2019
Britons get to keep their copper coins

Newstracker

Britons get to keep their copper coins

May 03, 2019
Malaysia frees Vietnamese woman accused in killing of North Korean leader's half-brother

Newstracker

Malaysia frees Vietnamese woman accused in killing of North Korean leader's half-brother

May 03, 2019
Venezuela opposition figure, facing arrest warrant, says he met with generals

Newstracker

Venezuela opposition figure, facing arrest warrant, says he met with generals

May 03, 2019

science

Deep-sea fish species can see colour in pitch dark with unique gene adaptation

Fish eyes

Deep-sea fish species can see colour in pitch dark with unique gene adaptation

May 10, 2019
Wonder material created by accident could wean the world off fossil fuels

Battery tech

Wonder material created by accident could wean the world off fossil fuels

May 09, 2019
Algae-powered bioreactor on space station could be oxygen, food source for astronauts

Algae

Algae-powered bioreactor on space station could be oxygen, food source for astronauts

May 09, 2019
Last Royal Bengal tigers native to the Sunderbans may not survive climate change

Conservation

Last Royal Bengal tigers native to the Sunderbans may not survive climate change

May 09, 2019