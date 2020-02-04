Tuesday, February 04, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

U.S. Justice Dept. meeting state AG offices Tuesday to discuss Google - sources

By Diane Bartz WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Justice Department officials will meet on Tuesday with representatives of state attorneys general to discuss their investigations of search and advertising giant Google, according to sources familiar with the plans.


ReutersFeb 04, 2020 03:15:30 IST

U.S. Justice Dept. meeting state AG offices Tuesday to discuss Google - sources

By Diane Bartz

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Justice Department officials will meet on Tuesday with representatives of state attorneys general to discuss their investigations of search and advertising giant Google, according to sources familiar with the plans.

The meeting is in the afternoon, according to one source, and will include officials from six or seven states, including Texas, according to a second source familiar with the matter.

The Justice Department and nearly all state attorneys general have opened investigations into allegations that Alphabet's Google has broken antitrust law. The probes focus on search bias, advertising and management of Google's Android operating system.

Google, Facebook , Amazon and Apple are all the focus of federal, state and congressional investigations following complaints that the four tech giants abused their clout in dealings with smaller companies.

The probes are being carried out by the Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission, state attorneys general and the House Judiciary Committee. U.S. Attorney General William Barr has said he would like to see them wrapped up this year.

The companies have come under fire from all parts of the political spectrum, with President Donald Trump critical of the companies and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders calling for the break-up of Amazon and Facebook.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Honda recalling 2.7 million North American vehicles for new air bag inflator defect

Jan 22, 2020
Honda recalling 2.7 million North American vehicles for new air bag inflator defect
Honda recalling 2.4 million U.S. vehicles for new air bag inflator defect

Newstracker

Honda recalling 2.4 million U.S. vehicles for new air bag inflator defect

Jan 22, 2020
Canada PM wants USMCA deal ratified quickly, opposition says not so fast

Newstracker

Canada PM wants USMCA deal ratified quickly, opposition says not so fast

Jan 22, 2020
Netflix subscriber growth beats Wall Street estimate as market leader faces Disney

Newstracker

Netflix subscriber growth beats Wall Street estimate as market leader faces Disney

Jan 22, 2020
Wall Street falls as China virus reaches the U.S.

Newstracker

Wall Street falls as China virus reaches the U.S.

Jan 22, 2020
IBM forecasts full-year profit above estimates on cloud growth

Newstracker

IBM forecasts full-year profit above estimates on cloud growth

Jan 22, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019