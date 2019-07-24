Reuters

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is opening a broad antitrust review into whether dominant technology firms are unlawfully stifling competition, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing department officials.

The review is geared towards examining the practices of online platforms that dominate internet search, social media and retail services, including Facebook Inc , Alphabet Inc's Google , Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc , according to the report. (https://on.wsj.com/2SwQe9D)

The Justice Department, Facebook, Alphabet, Amazon and Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

