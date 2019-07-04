Thursday, July 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

U.S. judge blocks Qualcomm effort to put antitrust ruling on hold

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against Qualcomm Inc's effort to block the implementation of a sweeping antitrust ruling against it as the mobile chip supplier pursues an appeal that could take more than a year to wind through the courts. The ruling was widely expected, but Qualcomm has argued in court that it could hamper critical negotiations with phone makers over 5G technology. Qualcomm did not immediately return a request for comment.

ReutersJul 04, 2019 02:05:58 IST

U.S. judge blocks Qualcomm effort to put antitrust ruling on hold

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against Qualcomm Inc's effort to block the implementation of a sweeping antitrust ruling against it as the mobile chip supplier pursues an appeal that could take more than a year to wind through the courts.

The ruling was widely expected, but Qualcomm has argued in court that it could hamper critical negotiations with phone makers over 5G technology. Qualcomm did not immediately return a request for comment.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Jan Wolfe in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

Newstracker

Ethiopia's army chief, three others killed in failed regional coup

Jun 24, 2019
Ethiopia's army chief, three others killed in failed regional coup
Yemen's Houthis say launch drone attacks against Saudi Arabia's Abha and Jizan airports

Newstracker

Yemen's Houthis say launch drone attacks against Saudi Arabia's Abha and Jizan airports

Jun 24, 2019
Ukraine hosts biggest ever gay pride parade

Newstracker

Ukraine hosts biggest ever gay pride parade

Jun 24, 2019
Turkey's opposition headed for big Istanbul win, in blow to Erdogan

Newstracker

Turkey's opposition headed for big Istanbul win, in blow to Erdogan

Jun 24, 2019
Ethiopian, African Union mediation needs to be unified: Sudan military council

Newstracker

Ethiopian, African Union mediation needs to be unified: Sudan military council

Jun 24, 2019
Istanbul opposition candidate promises 'new beginning' for city

Newstracker

Istanbul opposition candidate promises 'new beginning' for city

Jun 24, 2019

science

BrainNet: First brain-to-brain interface for people tests gameplay using just the mind

Neuroscience

BrainNet: First brain-to-brain interface for people tests gameplay using just the mind

Jul 03, 2019
Watch 9,700 kms of Latin America plunged into darkness by rare solar eclipse on 2 July

Solar Eclipse

Watch 9,700 kms of Latin America plunged into darkness by rare solar eclipse on 2 July

Jul 03, 2019
Even at death's door, a 'Cold Quasar' can form new stars, as per new observations

Astrophysics

Even at death's door, a 'Cold Quasar' can form new stars, as per new observations

Jul 02, 2019
Black holes aren't always born from imploding stars, a radical new study proposes

Black Holes

Black holes aren't always born from imploding stars, a radical new study proposes

Jul 02, 2019