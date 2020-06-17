Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top officials from Facebook, Google and Twitter will appear before U.S. lawmakers on Thursday at a hearing to discuss foreign influence and election security, the House Intelligence Committee said in a statement.

The remote hearing will discuss the technology industry's actions since the 2016 U.S. election, state-sponsored disinformation efforts, and other related issues ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential contest, the panel said on Tuesday.

It will also look at misinformation campaigns amid the novel coronavirus outbreak and recent protests over racism and policing.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.