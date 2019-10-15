Tuesday, October 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

U.S. House panel 'strongly' urges Uber, Lyft to take part in hearing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S.


ReutersOct 15, 2019 02:16:13 IST

U.S. House panel strongly urges Uber, Lyft to take part in hearing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives' Transportation and Infrastructure Committee "strongly urged" Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc to participate in a hearing set for Wednesday on issues facing the ride hailing industry.

In letters to the companies' chief executives, Representative Peter DeFazio said both companies had declined to participate at the hearing.

DeFazio said he intended "to pursue legislative solutions to address numerous issues plaguing the ride hailing industry, many of which will be raised at this hearing. ... If you do not send a representative to testify at the hearing, you leave the committee little choice but to make these policy decisions without your input."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Richard Chang)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Newstracker

Britain's Prince Harry swaps gifts with Malawi's president

Sep 30, 2019
Britain's Prince Harry swaps gifts with Malawi's president
PwC earns record revenues, opposes market caps in UK

Newstracker

PwC earns record revenues, opposes market caps in UK

Oct 01, 2019
BOJ's ETF purchase hits over three-year low in Sept, but unlikely to be tapering

Newstracker

BOJ's ETF purchase hits over three-year low in Sept, but unlikely to be tapering

Oct 01, 2019
No-deal Brexit threat sends banking volumes in Britain to 28-year low

Newstracker

No-deal Brexit threat sends banking volumes in Britain to 28-year low

Oct 01, 2019
Lawyers for Huawei CFO detail record requests to prove her rights were violated

Newstracker

Lawyers for Huawei CFO detail record requests to prove her rights were violated

Oct 01, 2019
Indian shares slip as banks lose ground; Indiabulls dives 34%

Newstracker

Indian shares slip as banks lose ground; Indiabulls dives 34%

Oct 01, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019