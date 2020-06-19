Friday, June 19, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

U.S. House panel hears from Facebook, Google, Twitter on election security

By Elizabeth Culliford (Reuters) - Top officials from Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and Twitter Inc were grilled by U.S.


ReutersJun 19, 2020 01:15:51 IST

U.S. House panel hears from Facebook, Google, Twitter on election security

By Elizabeth Culliford

(Reuters) - Top officials from Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and Twitter Inc were grilled by U.S. lawmakers on Thursday at a virtual hearing on foreign influence and election security, ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential contest.

Leaders from Facebook and Twitter told the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee that they had not seen evidence of coordinated foreign interference in conversations about absentee voting or about recent protests on anti-racism and policing.

However, Twitter's director of global public policy strategy and development Nick Pickles said the company had seen a shift from platform manipulation to public tweets from state media and government accounts.

Democratic Representative Jim Himes pressed Facebook's head of security policy Nathaniel Gleicher on what the company was doing to deal with worries that its algorithm promotes polarization and anger. Gleicher said Facebook's users did not want to see divisive content and the platform had refocused to emphasize content from friends and family.

The debate over content moderation has intensified in recent weeks as Twitter and Facebook diverged on how to handle inflammatory posts by President Donald Trump. Trump, in turn, has accused social media companies of censorship and called for the government to roll back liability protections for tech platforms.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford; Editing by David Gregorio)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

U.S. assessment finds opportunists drive protest violence, not extremists

Jun 04, 2020
U.S. assessment finds opportunists drive protest violence, not extremists
WHO set to resume hydroxychloroquine trial in battle against COVID-19

Newstracker

WHO set to resume hydroxychloroquine trial in battle against COVID-19

Jun 04, 2020
Trump administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists - NYT

Newstracker

Trump administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists - NYT

Jun 04, 2020
'We got to act': Minnesota ex-felon finds purpose at George Floyd memorial

Newstracker

'We got to act': Minnesota ex-felon finds purpose at George Floyd memorial

Jun 04, 2020
Timeline: From reform hopes to brutal crackdown - China's Tiananmen protests

Newstracker

Timeline: From reform hopes to brutal crackdown - China's Tiananmen protests

Jun 04, 2020
U.S. defense chief opposes deploying troops to quell protests, despite Trump threats

Newstracker

U.S. defense chief opposes deploying troops to quell protests, despite Trump threats

Jun 04, 2020

science

Mutation in SARS-CoV-2 ramps up ability to infect cells, makes it more stable: Scripps study

SARS-CoV-2 Virus

Mutation in SARS-CoV-2 ramps up ability to infect cells, makes it more stable: Scripps study

Jun 18, 2020
Complex landscapes made land animals smarter than their aquatic ancestors: Study

Evolution of Life

Complex landscapes made land animals smarter than their aquatic ancestors: Study

Jun 17, 2020
There are around six billion Earth-like planets in the Milky Way galaxy, say scientists

planets

There are around six billion Earth-like planets in the Milky Way galaxy, say scientists

Jun 17, 2020
Giant tortoises who helped save their species from the brink of extinction, released on Galapagos Islands

tortoises

Giant tortoises who helped save their species from the brink of extinction, released on Galapagos Islands

Jun 17, 2020