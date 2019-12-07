Saturday, December 07, 2019Back to
U.S. FTC finds Cambridge Analytica deceived Facebook users

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.


ReutersDec 07, 2019 00:17:46 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. regulators on Friday said they had found political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica had deceived consumers about the collection of Facebook data and ordered the company to stop making misrepresentations about its privacy protections.

The Federal Trade Commission, in a statement announcing its findings, said it had also ordered the company "to continue to apply privacy shield protections to personal information it collected while participating" in EU-U.S. Privacy Shield program.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul)

