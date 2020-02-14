Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Thursday filed a superseding indictment against the Chinese smartphone maker Huawei Technologies Co and its Chief Financial Officer Wanzhou Meng.

The indictment was filed in the federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

(Reporting by New York Newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

