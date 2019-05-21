Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has warned U.S. firms of the risks to company data from Chinese-made drones, according to a notice reviewed by Reuters on Monday.

The notice titled "Chinese Manufactured Unmanned Aircraft Systems" warned that U.S. officials have "strong concerns about any technology product that takes American data into the territory of an authoritarian state that permits its intelligence services to have unfettered access to that data or otherwise abuses that access." DHS did not immediately comment on the notice, reported earlier by CNN.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

