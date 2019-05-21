Tuesday, May 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

U.S. DHS warns of data threat from Chinese-made drones

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has warned U.S

ReutersMay 21, 2019 00:07:11 IST

U.S. DHS warns of data threat from Chinese-made drones

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has warned U.S. firms of the risks to company data from Chinese-made drones, according to a notice reviewed by Reuters on Monday.

The notice titled "Chinese Manufactured Unmanned Aircraft Systems" warned that U.S. officials have "strong concerns about any technology product that takes American data into the territory of an authoritarian state that permits its intelligence services to have unfettered access to that data or otherwise abuses that access." DHS did not immediately comment on the notice, reported earlier by CNN.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games


also see

Newstracker

News Corp posts surprise profit as HarperCollins profits grow

May 10, 2019
News Corp posts surprise profit as HarperCollins profits grow
Unique genetic adaptation lets deep-sea fish see colour in the darkness

Newstracker

Unique genetic adaptation lets deep-sea fish see colour in the darkness

May 10, 2019
U.S., Iran tensions unyielding, Europeans reject Iran 'ultimatums' over nuclear deal

Newstracker

U.S., Iran tensions unyielding, Europeans reject Iran 'ultimatums' over nuclear deal

May 10, 2019
Exclusive: U.S. commander says he could send carrier into Strait of Hormuz despite Iran tensions

Newstracker

Exclusive: U.S. commander says he could send carrier into Strait of Hormuz despite Iran tensions

May 10, 2019
North Korea launches more missiles; U.S. announces ship seizure in mounting tensions

Newstracker

North Korea launches more missiles; U.S. announces ship seizure in mounting tensions

May 10, 2019
North Korea fires more missiles, US announces ship seizure as tensions mount

Newstracker

North Korea fires more missiles, US announces ship seizure as tensions mount

May 10, 2019

science

World Bee Day 2019: Honey, we shrunk the (number of) bees, we must bring them back

Earth Day 2019

World Bee Day 2019: Honey, we shrunk the (number of) bees, we must bring them back

May 20, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

May 20, 2019
NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

NASA

NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

May 20, 2019
NASA plans to send people to the Moon by 2024, but Mars only likely by 2033... or 2060

Mars Mission

NASA plans to send people to the Moon by 2024, but Mars only likely by 2033... or 2060

May 20, 2019