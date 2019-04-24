Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrats and Republicans on the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee on Tuesday wrote Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai raising concerns about reports of a massive database of precise consumer location information on hundreds of millions of consumers known as "Sensorvault."

The letter seeks a briefing and answers on how this information is used and shared, citing a New York Times report that the database includes nearly every consumer with an Android mobile device, in some cases storing information dating back to 2009. Alphabet Inc, Google's parent, did not immediately comment. Members of Congress have raised other privacy concerns about how Google uses consumer information.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

