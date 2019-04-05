Friday, April 05, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

U.S. conducted secret surveillance of Huawei, prosecutors say

By Brendan Pierson and Karen Freifeld NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S.

ReutersApr 05, 2019 00:06:29 IST

U.S. conducted secret surveillance of Huawei, prosecutors say

By Brendan Pierson and Karen Freifeld

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. authorities gathered information about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd through secret surveillance they plan to use in their case charging the Chinese telecom company with violating sanctions against Iran, prosecutors said Thursday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Solomon said at a hearing in federal court in Brooklyn the evidence, obtained under the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), would require classified handling. Information gathered under FISA is generally used in espionage cases.

The government notified Huawei in a court filing Thursday of its intent to use the information, saying it was "obtained or derived from electronic surveillance and physical search," but gave no details.

The United States has been pressuring other countries to drop Huawei from their cellular networks, worried its equipment could be used by Beijing for spying. The company says the concerns are unfounded.

Brian Frey, a former federal prosecutor who is not involved in the Huawei case, said FISA surveillance, which requires a warrant from a special court. Information gathered under FISA is generally used in cases involving espionage or terrorism.

"The reason they typically would have gotten the surveillance through a FISA court is where we suspect someone may be spying on behalf of a foreign power," Frey said. The U.S. government has been concerned about espionage by Huawei for years, he added.

In the Brooklyn case, Huawei and its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, are accused of conspiring to defraud HSBC Holdings Plc and other banks by misrepresenting Huawei's relationship with Skycom Tech Co Ltd, a suspected front company that operated in Iran.

Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Huawei has said Skycom was a local business partner, but prosecutors said in their indictment against Huawei and Meng that it was an unofficial subsidiary used to conceal Huawei’s Iran business.

U.S. authorities claim Huawei used Skycom to obtain embargoed U.S. goods, technology and services in Iran, and to move money via the international banking system.

Meng was arrested in December in Canada after she was indicted, but the charges were not unsealed until January. She has said she is innocent of the charges and is fighting extradition.

Last month, Reuters detailed how U.S. authorities secretly tracked Huawei's activities, including by collecting information copied from electronic devices carried by Chinese telecom executives traveling through airports.

It is not clear whether the FISA surveillance discussed at Thursday's hearing included those activities.

(Reporting by Brendan Pierson and Karen Freifeld in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review


also see

Newstracker

Pelosi calls Mueller report summary 'insufficient,' seeks full report

Mar 24, 2019
Pelosi calls Mueller report summary 'insufficient,' seeks full report
Houston petrochemical disaster stretches to sixth day, impacting key port

Newstracker

Houston petrochemical disaster stretches to sixth day, impacting key port

Mar 24, 2019
Missouri River flooding causes water treatment issues in Kansas City

Newstracker

Missouri River flooding causes water treatment issues in Kansas City

Mar 24, 2019
Passengers airlifted from cruise ship stranded off Norway

Newstracker

Passengers airlifted from cruise ship stranded off Norway

Mar 24, 2019
Death toll from southern Africa cyclone, floods exceeds 700

Newstracker

Death toll from southern Africa cyclone, floods exceeds 700

Mar 24, 2019
Bulgarian justice minister resigns over real estate deal

Newstracker

Bulgarian justice minister resigns over real estate deal

Mar 24, 2019

science

Is the tide finally turning against anti-vax junk science? Online debate says yes!

Ant-Vax Movement

Is the tide finally turning against anti-vax junk science? Online debate says yes!

Apr 04, 2019
India, China accounted for half the global deaths from air pollution in 2017: Report

Air Pollution

India, China accounted for half the global deaths from air pollution in 2017: Report

Apr 04, 2019
Great Barrier Reef is being reshaped by global warming for good — except it's bad

Baby Corals

Great Barrier Reef is being reshaped by global warming for good — except it's bad

Apr 04, 2019
Hawking's tiny black hole theory doesn't account for dark matter, study points out

Dark Matter

Hawking's tiny black hole theory doesn't account for dark matter, study points out

Apr 04, 2019