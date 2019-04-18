Thursday, April 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

U.S. chipmakers' shares rally despite demand uncertainty

By Noel Randewich SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - As Qualcomm's major victory against Apple sent semiconductor stocks to record highs on Wednesday, the sector's strong recent rally may be at odds with uncertainty about an ongoing downturn in global demand. With the Philadelphia Semiconductor index jumping 1.4% on Wednesday to its second straight record high and now up 35% year to date, upcoming March-quarter reports could become a make-or-break moment for investors.

ReutersApr 18, 2019 03:06:33 IST

U.S. chipmakers shares rally despite demand uncertainty

By Noel Randewich

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - As Qualcomm's major victory against Apple sent semiconductor stocks to record highs on Wednesday, the sector's strong recent rally may be at odds with uncertainty about an ongoing downturn in global demand.

With the Philadelphia Semiconductor index jumping 1.4% on Wednesday to its second straight record high and now up 35% year to date, upcoming March-quarter reports could become a make-or-break moment for investors.

For a graphic on Chip stocks outperform, see - https://tmsnrt.rs/2VQxvql

"People in the industry we speak to seem incredulous at the stock prices but are obviously more than willing to accept the benefit. Very simply, business is not as good as the stocks would imply and we would challenge someone to suggest their business has improved as much as their stock has," Semiconductors Advisors wrote in a client note.

Announced on Tuesday, Apple's surprise settlement with Qualcomm calls for its iPhones to once again use Qualcomm's modem chips. As a result, Qualcomm's stock has seen its strongest two-day gain since 1999, up 35% and adding $26 billion to the chipmaker's market capitalisation.

"The resolution caps a multi-year period in which (Qualcomm's) stock has broadly been viewed as virtually uninvestible, and the resolution will likely go a long way toward assuaging investors who have been terrified of the potential for negative legal and regulatory outcomes," Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon wrote in report.

Intel surged 3.6% to a record high after it said hours after the Apple settlement was announced that it would stop making modem chips, an unprofitable business that some investors believe the company is better off without.

Despite Tuesday's seismic shift for the two California semiconductor makers, uncertainly blankets the global industry, with chipmakers yet to reach consensus that a downturn that started last year has touched bottom and little agreement about when and how strongly a recovery will occur.

That uncertainty will increase the focus on Texas Instruments Inc when it kicks off March-quarter reports for major U.S. chipmakers on April 23. Analysts on average expect an 8% drop in revenue for Texas Instruments' first quarter and a 5% drop for 2019, although bullish investors argue that industry estimates could rapidly rise as strong signs of a recovery emerge.

Intel reports on April 25, with analysts calling for a 0.3% revenue dip in the first quarter and a 3.7 percent slide in non-GAAP net income to $4.02 billion. Qualcomm reports on May 1.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode


also see

Newstracker

Sports Direct chief offers to underwrite Debenhams rescue in return for CEO job: FT

Apr 07, 2019
Sports Direct chief offers to underwrite Debenhams rescue in return for CEO job: FT
Moroccan court upholds prison sentences against Rif protesters

Newstracker

Moroccan court upholds prison sentences against Rif protesters

Apr 06, 2019
Starboard drops Dollar Tree board challenge

Newstracker

Starboard drops Dollar Tree board challenge

Apr 06, 2019
Boeing cutting 737 MAX production in wake of two deadly crashes

Newstracker

Boeing cutting 737 MAX production in wake of two deadly crashes

Apr 06, 2019
Trump attorney pushes back on House panel's request for president's tax returns

Newstracker

Trump attorney pushes back on House panel's request for president's tax returns

Apr 06, 2019
S&P posts seven-day winning streak as jobs data allay economic fears

Newstracker

S&P posts seven-day winning streak as jobs data allay economic fears

Apr 06, 2019

science

Fast-charging lithium-ion batteries developed that can charge in mere minutes

Batteries

Fast-charging lithium-ion batteries developed that can charge in mere minutes

Apr 17, 2019
Fruit fly inspires new model of smaller, quicker, more efficient military drone

Engineering

Fruit fly inspires new model of smaller, quicker, more efficient military drone

Apr 17, 2019
Measles cases worldwide rose by 300 percent in first quarter of 2019, WHO reports

Public Health

Measles cases worldwide rose by 300 percent in first quarter of 2019, WHO reports

Apr 17, 2019
Earth Day: NASA invites people to #PictureEarth, click away at the world around them

Earth Day: NASA invites people to #PictureEarth, click away at the world around them

Apr 17, 2019