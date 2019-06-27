Thursday, June 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

U.S., China plan to meet on civil space in autumn - U.S. official

By Andrea Shalal WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and Chinese officials will meet in the United States this fall for bilateral talks about civil space, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday, amid growing concerns about China's behaviour in the rapidly expanding commercial space market

ReutersJun 27, 2019 07:06:12 IST

U.S., China plan to meet on civil space in autumn - U.S. official

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and Chinese officials will meet in the United States this fall for bilateral talks about civil space, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday, amid growing concerns about China's behaviour in the rapidly expanding commercial space market.

The meeting, which will likely happen in Washington, is not pegged to progress in this week's meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan, the official said.

"It’s completely separate. We have reason to talk to China about being a responsible actor in outer space, regardless almost of anything that happens," David Turner, deputy director of the State Department Office of Space and Advanced Technology, told Reuters.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have worsened since talks collapsed in May, when the United States accused China of reneging on pledges to reform its economy.

That conflict could eventually spill over to the commercial space economy, but for now, Washington was keen to remain engaged on space matters with China, officials said.

Beijing shocked the world in 2007 with an unexpected anti-satellite test that created massive amounts of debris in space and posed risks to the International Space Station.

The last U.S.-Chinese talks on civil space took place in Beijing in November 2017 before the start of the escalating trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Kevin O'Connell, director of the Office of Space Commerce at the U.S. Commerce Department, said U.S. companies were voicing growing concern about artificial pricing offered by Chinese competitors and the forced transfer of intellectual property.

He said the U.S. government was "greatly worried" about such reports, and what appeared to be Beijing's different understanding of what constituted a "commercial" market.

"It’s a conversation that this government wants to have in a civil space dialogue," O'Connell said. "What do they mean by commercial, what kinds of behaviours would we consider to be off limits in a commercial context, etc."

O'Connell said U.S. companies were seeing China piling into the lucrative and growing commercial space market in both the technical and services sectors. There had also been several attempts by Chinese firms to purchase U.S. companies active in the market, although those bids had been rejected, he said.

Asked if the Trump administration could consider imposing sanctions against China over the issue, O'Connell said it was too early to discuss such measures.

"I don't think we're there in any way, shape or form because the United States is still very much in the lead in all of these (space-related) areas. And we’re doing everything that we can in the administration to fuel that advance," he said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Newstracker

U.S. House panel approves contempt citations against Barr, Ross

Jun 13, 2019
U.S. House panel approves contempt citations against Barr, Ross
Taking heat from critics, Bernie Sanders defends democratic socialist views

Newstracker

Taking heat from critics, Bernie Sanders defends democratic socialist views

Jun 13, 2019
Ex-Stanford sailing coach avoids prison in U.S. college admissions scandal

Newstracker

Ex-Stanford sailing coach avoids prison in U.S. college admissions scandal

Jun 13, 2019
Republicans in U.S. Congress push back on Trump weapons packages to Saudi Arabia, UAE

Newstracker

Republicans in U.S. Congress push back on Trump weapons packages to Saudi Arabia, UAE

Jun 13, 2019
El Salvador's police vows to step up fight against gangs

Newstracker

El Salvador's police vows to step up fight against gangs

Jun 13, 2019
Mexico says National Guard deployment to southern border starts on Wednesday

Newstracker

Mexico says National Guard deployment to southern border starts on Wednesday

Jun 13, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019